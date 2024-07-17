Food & Drink

Portillo's, Wiener Circle and more: Where to find National Hot Dog Day deals in Chicago

Here are a few hot dog deals and treats to help make the day a little extra tasty

Chicagoans, rejoice: National Hot Dog Day is upon us.

The holiday, traditionally celebrated on the third Wednesday in July, the delicious holiday for 2024 will be observed by hot dog lovers across the country on July 17.

And there are plenty of ways to get in on the hot dog action -- whether you think the meal is a sandwich or not.

Dog Haus

Participating Dog Haus locations will give rewards members one free Haus Dog per person when they order in-store, no purchase necessary. The offer can be found on the app.

Portillo's

Through July 21, the iconic suburban Chicago chain will offer free delivery through the Portillo's app. The restaurant will also offer limited-edition Portillo's dog toys, and is holding a dog photo contest through July 19.

The Wiener's Circle

The iconic Chicago hot dog joint, at 2622 N. Clark St., will give away free hot dogs at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Guests must RSVP in advance.

Instacart

Select Instacart retailers are offering customers $10 off $20 of eligible hot-dog items, like hot dogs, buns, condiments, drinks and more.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack customers can get a free hot dog Wednesday when they spend $1 or more at participating Shake Shack locations. Limit one free hot dog per order.

