Portillo's is extending nighttime hours at these 11 Chicago-area locations

Satisfying that late night craving for an Italian beef sandwich or a Chocolate Cake Shake is now a little easier.

Portillo's has extended hours at 15 locations, a majority of which are in the Chicago area. The expanded hours, which went into effect on Monday, "will offer more convenience and flexibility for guests" to enjoy their favorite items -- whether they prefer to dine in, go through the drive-thru or pick-up a to-go order inside.

In addition, all of Portillo's 86 locations will now open at 10 a.m. daily, according to a news release.

Founded by Dick Portillo in 1963, Portillo's has long been a popular spot for Chicago-style food across the region. In more recent years, the chain has expanded across the U.S., with locations in Texas, Florida, Arizona and elsewhere.

The 11 Chicago-area locations and their extended hours of operation are listed below:

Vernon Hills and Schererville, Indiana

Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Naperville (Jefferson Street), Crestwood, Tinley Park, Niles and Homewood

Sunday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Addison, Bloomingdale, St. Charles and Joliet

