Portillo's is extending nighttime hours at these 11 Chicago-area locations

Along with expanded nighttime hours, all Portillo's locations will now open at 10 a.m. daily

By Matt Stefanski

Satisfying that late night craving for an Italian beef sandwich or a Chocolate Cake Shake is now a little easier.

Portillo's has extended hours at 15 locations, a majority of which are in the Chicago area. The expanded hours, which went into effect on Monday, "will offer more convenience and flexibility for guests" to enjoy their favorite items -- whether they prefer to dine in, go through the drive-thru or pick-up a to-go order inside.

In addition, all of Portillo's 86 locations will now open at 10 a.m. daily, according to a news release.

Founded by Dick Portillo in 1963, Portillo's has long been a popular spot for Chicago-style food across the region. In more recent years, the chain has expanded across the U.S., with locations in Texas, Florida, Arizona and elsewhere.

The 11 Chicago-area locations and their extended hours of operation are listed below:

Vernon Hills and Schererville, Indiana

  • Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Naperville (Jefferson Street), Crestwood, Tinley Park, Niles and Homewood

  • Sunday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Addison, Bloomingdale, St. Charles and Joliet

  • Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

