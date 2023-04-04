Portillo's Day Celebrates Restaurant's 60th Anniversary, Kicks Off Chicago Tour

Chicagoans have something special to look forward to right after the election.

Wednesday, April 5, is Portillo's Day, as declared by outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who issued an official decree naming the day in honor of the beloved restaurant chain.

The celebration falls on Portillo's 60th anniversary. The restaurant, known for its iconic Chicago-style hot dogs Italian beef and chocolate cake, began as a food stand called the Dog House in Villa Park, Illinois, and has since grown to include more than 70 locations spanning nine states.

In honor of the anniversary, Portillo's fans can enter the restaurant's birthday sweepstakes for the chance to win free Portillo’s for a year.

The next day, Portillo's is taking the show on the road and back to its roots.

The restaurant chain plans to take the Dog House, its original stand opened in 1963, on a 10-stop tour across Chicago and its suburbs where fans will have a chance to win free merch and tasty treats.

Starting April 6, the Dog House will visit different Portillo’s locations every Thursday, selling limited-edition anniversary-themed merchandise, including T-shirts, Dog House hats, magnets, a tour poster and more. Each stop of the tour will also feature a Portillo’s prize wheel, giving fans the chance to win free goodies.

The first 10 fans to visit the Dog House at each stop of the tour will receive an offer for one free slice of Portillo's double-layered chocolate cake.

The Dog House will be open on Thursdays from April 6 to June 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the restaurant parking lot at the following locations:

April 6 – Canal & Taylor (520 W. Taylor St.)

(520 W. Taylor St.) April 13 – Oak Lawn (4020 W. 95th St.)

(4020 W. 95th St.) April 20 – Bolingbrook (134 E Boughton Road)

(134 E Boughton Road) April 27 – Downers Grove (1500 Butterfield Road)

(1500 Butterfield Road) May 4 – Naperville (1992 W. Jefferson)

(1992 W. Jefferson) May 11 – Glendale Heights (235 North Ave.)

(235 North Ave.) May 18 – Elgin (1020 S. Randall Road)

(1020 S. Randall Road) May 25 – Crystal Lake (855 Cog Circle)

(855 Cog Circle) June 1 – Rockford (6090 State St.)

(6090 State St.) June 8 – Villa Park (635 1/2 North Ave.)

To learn more about Portillo's, visit their website.