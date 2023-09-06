Portillo's brings back ‘fan-favorite' item to menus this fall

A favorite fall item is returning to Portillo's menus this season -- and no, it's not a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Beginning Tuesday, Salted Carmel Shakes will be available at participating Portillo's locations while supplies last, the restaurant said in a post. The shake will remain on menus through Oct. 30, the restaurant added.

According to Portillo's the tasty treat -- a classic vanilla shake swirled with salted caramel -- represents the "salty and sweet combination of fall."

The drink joins Portillo's current lineup of five shakes, including a Chocolate Cake Shake, a Chocolate Shake, a Vanilla Shake and a Strawberry Shake. This past Spring, Portillo's offered a Strawberry Lemon Cake Shake for a limited time.

Earlier this year, Portillo's announced its first-ever pick-up only location, as well as changes to its drive-thru lanes.