From New Locations to New Menu Items, Portillo's Has Made a Few Changes. Here's What They Are

A handful of changes hit one of the Chicago area's favorite restaurants over the past few months, in the form of new food offerings, new locations and even new policies.

So before you head out to pick up a Portillo's hot dog, here's a roundup of what the legendary Chicago chain has changed recently.

New Menu Items at Portillo's

Earlier this month, the fast-casual restaurant chain announced it will add the "Rodeo Burger" to menus, just in time for summer.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The classic 1/3-pound char-broiled burger on a brioche bun topped with bacon, red onion, onion rings, melted American cheese and Portillo's "tangy BBQ sauce." The bacon is the newest element to the burger that has Portillo's telling customers to "saddle up."

“Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better,” Garrett Kern, Portillo’s vice president of strategy and culinary, said in a statement. “We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it.”

The new burger is already available in restaurants and for online ordering or delivery through the chain's app.

Portillo's said that ahead of the launch, it brought the new burger to Bacon, Indiana, for a taste test, "treating the town to burgers."

"The Bacon-ites loved the Rodeo Burger so much that they gave Portillo’s an honorary key to the city," the company said in a release.

But burgers aren't the only new-to-some item on the menu.

In the spring of 2022, Portillo's launched a Garden Dog -- a hot dog made of 100 percent plant-based protein including beet powder, faba bean protein and more.

"Although the Garden Dog has similar flavors and the same toppings as the traditional hot dog, it has a unique flavor of its own," the restaurant said at the time. "Our plant-based hot dogs are smoked and seasoned to perfection to deliver an incredibly authentic eating experience."

Four New Portillo's Locations

Portillo's is set to soon open three new Chicago-area restaurants, including its second-ever pick-up only location.

According to a press release from the chain, all three stores will be located in Chicago’s suburbs, with a new location in Rosemont eliminating dine-in for customers.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland,” CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement.

The Rosemont location, located in the 1000 block of West Higgins Road, will have drive-thru lanes and a pick-up window, the company said.

MORE: Portillo's Workers in Addison Vote to Unionize

Portillo's opened its first pick-up only restaurant at U.S. 30 and Larkin Avenue in Joliet last year.

In addition to Rosemont, Portillo's also plans to open locations in Algonquin and Cicero, both with 7,800-square foot dining rooms and seating for more than 200 diners, according to the company.

More details can be found here.

Drive-Thru Changes

Heading to Portillo's drive-thru for a quick meal? Check your wallet before you go.

At the start of the year, Portillo's announced that its locations will no longer accept cash as a form of payment in the drive-thru lane. According to the restaurant, he change is meant to help speed up the ordering process and make the experience safer for Portillo's employees.

"The safety of Portillo's team members and more efficient operations to benefit restaurant guests were the main drivers behind the change," a Portillo's spokesperson told NBC Chicago.

It's a big update to a system that has become renowned among Chicago-area residents for its uniqueness and efficiency.

According to Portillo's, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are all accepted as methods of payment for drive-thru customers.

Cash payments are still accepted for customers who enter the restaurant to pay for their food.

The chain said the majority of drive-thru customers already pay with a debit or credit card and there are no plans to switch to a cashless-only system for inside the restaurant.