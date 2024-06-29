Popular London steakhouse opens 1st Chicago location

Steak lovers in Chicago have some good news to embrace, as an acclaimed and popular London-based steakhouse has officially opened their first location in Chicago.

Located at 500 North LaSalle Drive, the newly-opened Hawksmoor marks just the second location in the U.S. for the U.K. eatery, with a location currently operating in New York City.

In addition to seven restaurants in London, Hawksmoor operates locations in Manchester, Edinburgh and Liverpool, as well as Dublin, Ireland.

The expansive menu features plenty of steaks and seafood, offering exclusively dry aged steaks grilled over charcoal, with options ranging from ribeye and filet to bone-in strip and Porterhouse.

Diners can also choose from a wide array of sides, including beef dripping chips, roast peppers with Italian sausage and mashed potatoes with Madeira gravy.

Hawksmoor also offers a large cocktail menu and wine list, including several low and non-alcoholic options.

Guests who are left with room for dessert will also have plenty to pick from, with menu options ranging from ice cream and sorbet to a Grand Rocher served with a gold leaf.

Hawksmoor is open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, while maintaining the same dinner hours on weekends with the addition of a 12-3 p.m. brunch service.

More information on Hawksmoor can be found here.