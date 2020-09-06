Chicago Police

Police Seek Car in Northwest Side Hit-and-Run That Hurt 2-Year-Old Boy

Police released a photo of the car, which was described as a 2016 to 2021 Malibu

Police are looking for a vehicle that injured a 2-year-old boy in a hit-and-run last month on the Northwest Side.

While a black Chevrolet Malibu turned left from Montrose Avenue to California Avenue at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 29, the rear of the car hit the child as he crossed the street with a parent, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a minor injury.

The car drove south on California and west on Irving Park Road, police said.

Police released a photo of the car, which was described as a 2016 to 2021 Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

