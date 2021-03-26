Police Return to Streeterville High-Rise Where Explosive Materials Discovered

Chicago police were conducting a search warrant at a Streeterville high-rise Friday where earlier in the week officers discovered explosive materials during a death investigation.

Law enforcement and Chicago Fire Department vehicles were parked outside the building at 240 East Illinois Street at approximately 3 p.m. as authorities continued their probe into the incident.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern emphasized there was no danger to the public, explaining CPD was trying to ensure all evidence has been collected and identified.

A SWAT team and bomb unit were first called to the high-rise Wednesday afternoon when police discovered hazardous materials inside a 7th floor unit while investigating the death of Theodore Hilk, 30.

Chicago police said that Hilk's father hadn't heard from him and called police out of concern earlier in the week, sparking the initial investigation when his body was found.

While pipes with caps were found by investigators, no assembled pipe bombs or triggering devices were discovered inside the building, a source told NBC 5 Investigates.