Podcast: Will Jonathan Toews Make a Comeback Before the Season Ends?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Will Toews make a comeback before the season ends?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews ramping up to make a potential comeback before the season ends. Plus, injury updates on Jarred Tinordi and Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel continues to show flashes, how the Blackhawks are staying mentally engaged with the finish line in sight, a Frozen Four update and much more.

0:00 - Jonathan Toews has begun skating. Will he make a comeback before the season ends?

7:40 - Will Jarred Tinordi be back with the Blackhawks next season?

15:00 - Lukas Reichel continues to show flashes

21:50 - The Blackhawks' center depth takes another hit with the Philipp Kurashev injury

26:15 - How the Blackhawks are staying mentally engaged with two and a half weeks left

36:45 - Frozen Four update

