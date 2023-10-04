Planning a courthouse wedding? Cook County Marriage Court to now allow more guests at ceremony

Hoping to make your small courthouse wedding an even bigger party? Now, you can.

Cook County announced this week that a previous guest limitation for in-person marriage ceremonies has been lifted.

A previous order for marriages at Cook County's Marriage Court, enacted during the COVID pandemic, limited the number of in-person guests to two people plus the marrying couple, officials said.

However, an order this week issued by Presiding Judge of Marriage Court and Traffic Division Diann K. Marsalek said beginning Tuesday, couples entering marriage or civil unions will have no limit on the number of guests attending the ceremony.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additionally, masks are no longer required, the order said.

The order also reduces the number of days Zoom teleconference ceremonies can occur from two to one. Zoom ceremonies are now only allowed to be held on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the order said.

According to officials, in-person marriage and civil union ceremonies do not require any prior scheduling, and can take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, and again between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The ceremony fee is $10, according to officials.