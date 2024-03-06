Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon' safely returned to Wisconsin home after escape

Sheriff’s deputies in Kenosha County may have had to look twice when they were summoned to help Kevin Bacon home, but it all made sense when they arrived on scene over the weekend.

According to officials, deputies were called to a home in Brighton after a 450-pound pig was spotted near a family’s back door.

That pig, appropriately named Kevin Bacon, had apparently escaped from a nearby barn, and with the help of sheriff’s deputies, the family was able to guide him back home.

According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, the Molgaard family made sure to visit Kevin at his home barn while his owners were out of town for the weekend, feeding him doughnuts as they solidified a bond with the animal.