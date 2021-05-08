Pierogi Fest

Pierogi Fest Returns to Indiana After 2020 Cancellation

A northwestern Indiana city is bringing back its annual Pierogi Fest, a year after the festival built around the popular Polish delicacy was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Pierogi Fest will take place from July 23-25 in Whiting, Indiana, where crowds will once again celebrate pierogis and consume the traditionally potato- and cheese-filled dumplings, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Pierogi Fest is one of the largest food festivals in Indiana and across the Midwest. The event in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Chicago is filled with offbeat events like a pierogi toss contest and a nun dunk tank.

“Pierogi Fest is known for its fun and safety, and our plans include measures due to COVID-19, like relocating picnic and eating areas to reduce the crowd along the main festival area,” said Chairman and Co-Founder Tom Dabertin.

Last July's festival was canceled in April 2020 by organizers amid concerns about the coronavirus spreading through crowds early in the pandemic.

This year's Pierogi Fest will be 26th of the volunteer-driven festivals. The festival has earned a number of awards over the years, including a Heritage Award from the Polish National Congress.

TripAdvisor named it one of the 10 wackiest festivals on the planet, while Oprah Winfrey named it one of her favorite things to do for five straight years.

