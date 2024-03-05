Phase 2 of Kennedy Expressway construction to begin next week, and here's what to know

Thanks to a warmer-than-normal winter, workers are set to begin Phase 2 of a massive Kennedy Expressway Rehabilitation Project next week, with lane closures set to begin in coming days.

Drivers are advised of expected delays along the Kennedy as the construction project picks up steam, the second phase of a three-phase, $150 million project.

The biggest impact of the project will come with the closures of the reversible express lanes. Those closures will begin Monday at 9 p.m., and are expected to continue through the fall.

The left lane on the inbound Kennedy and Edens will also be closed during that time, starting at the Kennedy/Edens junction and continuing to the entrance to the reversible lanes at Montrose Avenue.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Finally, bridge cleaning, painting and light installation will begin at Hubbard’s Cave, requiring closures of the left lane in the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp will also close during that time.

Additional closures will also take place, weather permitting, next week. Temporary closures will be picked up by 5 a.m. the following day in most instances, according to officials.

Here are the details on those closures:

Monday –

-At 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will be reduced to one lane between the Edens junction to Irving Park Road.

-Intermittent ramp closures will take place on the inbound Edens at Wilson Avenue and on the inbound Kennedy at Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road.

Tuesday –

-At 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North and Fullerton.

-Intermittent ramp closures will also take place on the outbound Kennedy between North and Fullerton.

Wednesday –

-At 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

-The outbound Kennedy will also be reduced to one lane between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Thursday –

-At 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton.

-Intermittent ramp closures on the outbound Kennedy will take place between North and Fullerton Avenues.

More information can be found on IDOT’s website.