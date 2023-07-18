Pets

Pet influencers from across the country head to Chicago this weekend for PetCon

  A pet influencer is any pet with over 50,000 followers on social media.

By LeeAnn Trotter

Dahlia, the main coon cat, is one of two cats featured on the popular Chicagoblackcat Instagram account. Her pet parents think it’s her personality which sets her apart.

“She looks like this beautiful queen cat," says owner Andrea Williams “but she really is actually pretty goofy.”  Her husband Rich Williams agree, “Yeah, she’s very goofy.”

Sammyinthecity is only 2.5 pounds, but this small teacup Yorkshire Terrier has a huge following on Instagram.

“He does like to nap, he loves treats he can do a few tricks.  We just kind of follow him on his adventures,” his parent Rachel Kane told NBC Chicago.

These are just two of dozens of pet influencers who will be attending PetCon this weekend in Chicago.

“PetCon is the most heartwarming event you will ever go to," PetCon Founder Loni Lunau said.  “It brings together all the celebrity pet from the US and Canada, fans, brands, consumers, adoptable pets. It’s everything pet in one place.”

Lunau started the Dog Agency, which represents pet influencers, and decided to bring them all together for a fun event. This year is her fifth annual event, and first in Chicago.

One of the animal rescue organizations attending this year is Determined To Rise Animal Foundation, founded by Amanda Sherrod.

Tickets are still available for PetCon, which runs all day Saturday and Sunday at Morgan Manufacturing in the West Loop.   

