Evanston police

Person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Evanston, police say

A street in downtown Evanston will remain closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Central and Prairie.

No details were immediately given on the severity of the individual’s injuries, but authorities confirmed that the person had been transported to an area hospital.

Central Street will remain closed for the investigation for “several hours,” according to Evanston officials. Motorists are being advised to use Isabella and Lincoln as alternate east/west roadways.

No further information was immediately available.

Evanston police
