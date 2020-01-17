lawndale

Pepper Spray Released at Manley Career Academy

Several students were taken to area hospitals

By Sun-Times Wire

Several high school students were treated for pepper spray exposure Friday morning at Manley Career Academy in Lawndale.

Paramedics were called shortly before 10 a.m. for injured students at the campus at 2935 W. Polk St., according a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Five students exposed to pepper spray were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

Chicago Public Schools, which operates Manley, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

