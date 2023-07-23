Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Deerfield

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in suburban Deerfield, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 7:19 a.m. near Robert York and Osterman avenues. Additional details about what led up to the crash had yet to be released as of late Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Deerfield Police Department, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's office.