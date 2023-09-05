One of the hottest concert tickets of 2023 will soon stop in Chicago -- but it's not just the live show that fans are waiting and watching the clock for.

The Seattle-based band's tour, which visits the United Center for a pair of shows Tuesday and Thursday, will kick off on the early side, with merchandise sales -- which includes apparel and event posters specific to shows in the Windy City -- beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, an Instagram post from the band said.

Those items include an Illinois License Plate that reads PRL JAM, a Blackhawks-style NHL hockey jersey that says "Chicago" over the number 23, and a "caricature" event poster and T-shirt of the band that may look familiar to 1990s Chicago Bulls fans.

For reference, here's a photo of that shirt from 1991, featuring the World Champion Chicago Bulls.

Merchandise tents at the south entrance of the United Center open at 12 p.m. Tuesday, and Thursday, with sales running through the end of each night's show. Merchandise sales Wednesday will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be held in the Atrium, the band said.

Some lucky fans headed to Wrigley Field Wednesday will also get a taste of Pearl Jam, as certain tickets to the 1:20 p.m. Cubs game against the Giants will receive a "Pearl Jam x Chicago Cubs 'Vedder'" jersey, another Instagram post from the band said.

Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder, an Evanston native and a notorious Cubs fan, in 2016 famously sang the Seventh Inning stretch at Wrigley Field during Game 5 of the World Series. The Cubs went on to defeat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 in the team's first World Series Championship win since 1908.