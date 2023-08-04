Here's a lineup of the major concerts coming to the Chicago area this August

Lollapalooza attracts hundreds of thousands of music fans each year, but it’s not Chicago’s only concert series this August.

Here are some of the major concerts coming to the Chicago area:

Aug. 5

Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie is joining Earth, Wind & Fire for a 7:30 p.m. concert this Saturday. The United Center still has tickets available for purchase here.

Aug. 6

Freddy Jones Band

Standing room is available for the Freddy Jones Band’s 8 p.m. performance this Sunday. Tickets are $38 for all ages and can be purchased here.

Wax Motif

General admission is available for Wax Motif’s 10 p.m. concert at Concord Music Hall this Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster for as low as $30.

Alan Walker

In case you can’t make it to Lollapalooza, you may be able to catch Alan Walker at Radius on Sunday. The 10 p.m. concert still has tickets available for as low as $56.

Aug. 9

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

American singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nigh Sweats are coming to Chicago for their 7 p.m. concert at the Salt Shed. The Aug. 9 concert has tickets available on Ticketmaster for as low as $59.50.

Bruce Springsteen

American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen will be performing at Wrigley Field on both Aug 9 and 11. Tickets for the Aug 9 concert can be bought here with Aug 11 tickets purchased here.

Aug. 11

Lil Durk

Lil Durk is bringing his Sorry For The Drought Tour to Illinois on Aug. 11. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Aug. 12

P!NK

Wrigley Field will host P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 concert at 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 12. Tickets are available for purchase here.

America

The British-American rock band known for hits like “Ventura Highway” will be perfoming at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Genesee Theatre. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $47.50.

Eric Church

Eric Church will be bringing his The Outsiders Revival Tour to the Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre in Tinley Park. His 7:30 p.m. show will kick off on Aug. 12 with tickets available for purchase here.

Aug. 13

Coco Jones

Coco Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You Tour is coming to Chicago with a 6 p.m. concert on Aug. 13 at the House of Blues Chicago. General Admission Standing Room tickets are available for purchase on LiveNation.

John Legend

Highland Park will welcome John Legend for his 8 p.m. concert on Aug. 13 and 14 at Ravinia. Tickets are can be purchased here for the Aug. 13 show and here for Aug. 14.

Aug. 17

Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw will perform a 7 p.m. show on Aug. 17 at the House of Blues Chicago this month. General Admission Standing Room tickets are available for purchase on LiveNation.

Aug. 18

Soulja Boy

American rapper and record producer Soulja Boy will be performing in Joliet later this month. His 7:30 p.m. concert will be held on Aug. 18 at The Forge. Tickets are available here.

Aug. 19

Moneybagg Yo

The Larger Than Life Tour is coming to the Chicago area with Moneybagg Yo’s 7 p.m. concert on Aug. 19 at Wintrust Arena. Tickets are available here.

Chance the Rapper

10 years after the release of Acid Rap, Chance the Rapper is playing an anniversary show for his most popular album. The Acid Rap 10 Year Anniversary Show will kick off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the United Center. Tickets start at $95 and are available here.

Aug. 22

Goo Goo Dolls

The Big Night Out Tour is coming to Chicago with the Goo Goo Dolls’ 7 p.m. concert on Aug. 22 at the Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island. Tickets are available for purchase on LiveNation.

Aug. 23

5 Seconds of Summer

The four-member boy band will be kicking off their Aug. 23 concert at 8 p.m. at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Aug. 24

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses will be taking over Wrigley Field with their 5:30 p.m. concert on Aug. 24. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Lil Baby

The It’s Only Us Tour is coming to Chicago with Lil Baby’s 7 p.m. show on Aug. 24 at the United Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike’s Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour is making its stop in Chicago with an 8 p.m. concert on Aug. 24 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Tickets can be purchased here.

Aug. 25

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Chicago with their FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. tour. Their 7:30 p.m. show on Aug. 5 will take place at Wrigley Field. Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Aug. 27

Arctic Monkeys

The United Center will host the Arctic Monkeys and their 8 p.m. performance on Aug. 27. Tickets for the concert are available here.

Aug. 30

Train

American pop-rock band Train will be performing in Illinois with a 7 p.m. concert on Aug. 30 at Ravinia. Tickets for the show are available here.

Aug. 31

Pixies and Modest Mouse

The Salt Shed will host Pixies and Modest Mouse with Special Guest Cat Power Summer at the end of this month. Their 6 p.m. show on Aug 31. still has tickets available on Ticketmaster.