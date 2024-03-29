Parts of Chicago area at marginal risk for severe weather Friday evening

Some western suburbs in the Chicago area will be at a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday evening, with chances of potentially severe thunderstorms and damaging hail.

The storms are expected to move into the region later this evening, with intensity likely picking up around 10 p.m. in the far western suburbs, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Though the primary threat for severe weather will be around I-39, west of the Chicago area, scattered storms will continue to move east and will be over the city of Chicago by midnight, with precipitation continuing into the overnight hours.

Scattered storms are expected to move over the area tonight and last through Sat AM. There is the potential that some of the stronger storms could become severe around and west of I-39 that could develop damaging hail. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/aTNm50GRII — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2024

Hail constitutes the primary threat on Friday evening, though localized flooding amid heavier showers is possible.

According to the National Weather Service, some western suburbs are at a "marginal" risk of severe weather Friday evening, leaving open the possibility of severe thunderstorm warnings.

Though the NWS identifies a 5% hail risk for parts of the area, including Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, there is a less than a 2% chance of tornadoes and less than a 5% chance of damaging winds.

Chicago-area residents can expect slightly warmer temperatures Saturday, with highs near 60 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.