Parents react upon ending of ‘Invest in Kids' tax credit scholarship program

Many Chicago parents are reacting to news that a controversial tax credit scholarship program will come to an end after state lawmakers ended their legislative session without renewing the measure.

The "Invest in Kids" program, which launched in 2018, allows private donors to make contributions into a scholarship fund that provides funds for children of low-income families to be able to attend private schools. Donors receive a 75% tax break in return.

A spokesperson from Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch elaborated on Welch's decision to never call a vote for the bill.

"The Invest in Kids tax credit program wasn't called for consideration because it didn't have enough votes, even with the Democratic and Republican caucuses combined, so the program comes to an end on Dec. 31," the statement said.

Though the ending of the program was hailed by the Chicago Teachers Union as a historic win for public education, supporters of the program feel that their children will be blindsided by the end of the program.

"I am very disappointed and at this point, I have to tell a second and fifth-grader that I don't know if they can come back to school the next school year," Natasha McClendon told NBC Chicago.

McClendon has two children who attend St. Sabina Academy.

Anthony Holder of Empower Illinois, the state's largest scholarship granting organization, criticized the ending of the program.

"The real tragedy is that kids who now have a scholarship may be forced to leave their school once these scholarships go away," Holder said.

While the program will end at the end of 2023, the plan may be revisited again in 2024 when lawmakers return to Springfield.