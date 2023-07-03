‘Painfully difficult decision': Ruido Fest abruptly cancels 2023 event in Chicago

Chicago's popular Ruido Fest abruptly canceled its 2023 event, scheduled to take place in just over a month, organizers announced Monday.

"We have made the painfully difficult decision to cancel this year's Ruido Fest, scheduled for August 19-20, 2023," a message on the festival's Instagram read. "We explored every option we could think of to continue on with this year's fest, and while the cancellation is heartbreaking for us, it is what is necessary now for us to continue our mission."

Organizers offered no further explanation for the reason behind the cancellation.

Fans are expected to be refunded "asap" at their original point of sale. Those who purchased online will receive an email from SeeTickets.

Organizers said other "Ruido Presents" events around Chicago will continue as planned.

"When we started work on the first festival in late 2013, our main goal was to expand opportunities for Latin artists and fans of Spanish Language music in Chicago in the long-term," the post read. "After almost a decade of work, we are proud to have a hand in the tremendous growth of the local Latin scene, and we're proud of the long list of US & international touring artists that have been able to bring their words and music to the people of Chicago for the first time at Ruido. We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from the thousands of fans who have been with us since the first festival in 2015."

The festival was slated to take place in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, bringing artists like Kali Uchis, Juanes and more.