Owner of Bridgeport Italian restaurant releases statement after establishment target of burglary

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood has released a statement after the establishment was targeted in an overnight break-in for the second time in just four months.

Franco's Ristorante, located in the 300 block of West 31st Street, was targeted at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in a burglary that left the restaurant's doors shattered and cash registers missing, according to police.

The suspects were not on scene upon arrival of officers and no one is in custody in connection to the incident, authorities said.

Frank Ruffolo, the owner of the restaurant, said his business has been targeted for the second time in the last four months after not experiencing any issues since opening in 1989.

"Hard to see this happen when you know there will be no recourse. Everything is in place, cameras, alarm system and police response was 3 minutes. But if they are let go to do this again, it doesn’t matter what precautions you take, any business is still a sitting duck," Ruffolo told NBC Chicago.

Surveillance video of the break-in shows several individuals enter the restaurant after smashing the glass door with a rock-like object.

Footage captures one of the suspects with what appears to be a cash register in their hand shortly before fleeing the scene.

There is currently no further information on the incident.