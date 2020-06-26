Over 17K ComEd Customers Without Power Following Evening Storms

More than 17,000 thousand ComEd customers were left in the dark Friday evening after storms and heavy rains moved through the Chicago area.

The majority of customers without power, approximately 12,000, appear to be in the northwest suburbs, according to ComEd's outage map.

Earlier in the evening, ComEd reported it was increasing staffing and readying equipment in anticipation of the night storms.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage, according to a news release. To report outages, customers can text "OUT" to 26633, call 1-800 EDISON1 or visit the website www.ComEd.com/report.

The energy company also reminds individuals to never approached a downed power line, and if they encounter one, to call ComEd immediately.