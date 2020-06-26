Damaging Winds, Hail, Chance for Tornado: Severe Weather Possible Friday

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible in severe weather expected in the Chicago area Friday.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are set to move through parts of the area throughout the day stretching from the morning to the evening hours.

Morning storms could bring with them gusty winds and small hail before another round of stormy weather moves in later in the day.

A few storms are possible during the early afternoon hours, with strong to severe weather expected by the late afternoon and evening. The biggest risk with these storms will be the threat for wind gusts of up to 70 mph, though there is a chance an isolated tornado could develop.

The storms look to continue through the evening, gradually moving south and diminishing in intensity by Saturday morning.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs ranging from the mid-80s to low-90s - where they will stay through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will likely see several hours of dry conditions though a few storms will still be possible both days.