The 2024 Chicago Pride Parade will see some changes compared to previous years after organizers said they were informed of "safety and logisitcal concerns" with this year's event.

"In mid-March, the Chicago Pride Parade committee learned from the City of Chicago that due to safety and logistical concerns, including the city’s capacity to manage a range of large events throughout the summer, that it is capping parades at 125 entries and shifting the start of our parade to 11 a.m." organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

The change means the parade will see a 35% decrease in the number of participants, and organizers said priority will be given to LGBTQ+ organizations, groups, businesses and those with LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups.

"For over 50 years the Chicago Pride Parade has served as a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, bringing together our community and allies in a rich display of unity and solidarity. It’s truly a parade like no other and we're incredibly grateful for the support of our dedicated partners, allies, and friends who have helped make the parade a cherished neighborhood tradition for decades," the committee said in a statement. "We understand there will be some disappointed groups that will not march with us this year; we extend a heartfelt thank you for their support and understanding."

The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will be held on June 30. The theme of this year's parade is "Pride is Power," which organizers said is meant to highlight the "fundamental role the Chicago Pride Parade has played in creating visibility and advocating for effective change for the city and region’s LGBTQ+ community for five decades."

Previously the parade was scheduled to step off at 12 p.m. in the city's Uptown neighborhood, traveling through Lakeview and wrapping up in Lincoln Park. According to organizers, more than one million people are expected to line the route.

Last year, hundreds of thousands lined up for the parade route, despite rainy weather.

More information about the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade can be found here.