Giant Harry Potter Shop to open on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 25: Customers visit a Harry Potter store on May 25, 2022 in New York City. As the world’s largest Harry Potter store, it covers an area of about 21,000 square feet. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

A magical new store is coming to Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue.

A giant Harry Potter Shop will open next year on the Magnificent Mile, according to a press release. The new Chicago store comes following the success of official Harry Potter Shops at Kings Cross in London and in Manhattan, and the launch of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Musical currently playing in Chicago.

The 12,3000 square foot shop will be located at 676 Michigan Avenue, the release said. It's set to offer an "enchanting experience" that brings the wizarding world of Harry Pottery to life with interactive displays, photo opportunities, original film props and more, the release added.

"I am delighted we have secured such a great property in a prime location and look forward to the opening next year," Sarah Roots, EVP of Warner Bros. Worldwide studio Tours and Retail said in the release.

The Chicago location of the Harry Potter Shop is set to open in the spring of 2025, the release said.

