Harry Styles' beauty brand Pleasing has opened a pop-up shop in Chicago.

The store, named the "Pleasing AstroMilk Bar," is located in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood at 1623 N. Damen Ave. The retro, Martian-themed shop, designed to look in part like an old-fashioned diner, is described by the brand as a "spacey ice cream shop."

Guests are "invited to play with the exclusive AstroMilk Polish collection of milky neutrals in person, indulge in inspired ice cream flavors, check your voter registration status with HeadCount, and more," the brand said.

The store also carries UFOS, or "unidentified fashion objects," featuring images of the AstroMilk mascot -- Marshal the Martian Milk Man.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, according to an Instagram post.

The brand previously teased a visit to the area in earlier Instagram videos and posts, with a car arriving in "Pleasingville, Illinois."

Styles launched the non-binary brand, which contains skin care products and nail polish, in 2021.