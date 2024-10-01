New York's famous Milk Bar will soon open a location in Chicago

New York's iconic Milk Bar, known for its creative and colorful dessert creations will open a Chicago location this fall, a release said.

The new spot marks the famous brand's first location in the Midwest, the release added.

The shop, which will operate in partnership with the Boka Restuarant Group, will be located at 200 N. Green Street, on the first floor of The Huxton hotel in the city's Fulton Market district. An exact opening date was not provided.

“I am a Midwesterner by birth and Chicago has long been one of my favorite cities to visit. Food, culture, sports, and art - the city is teeming with real people doing real things their way: creatively, honestly, and inspiringly, ”Christina Tosi, Milk Bar founder and James Beard award-winning pastry chef, said in the release. “We promise to show up with passion, enthusiasm, and care, serving delicious cookies, cake, pie and ice cream early in the morning until late at night. Chicago, we can't wait to show up for you; we can't wait to call you home.”

The famous dessert spot also posted about its Chicago arrival on Instagram -- on the marquee of the Chicago Theatre.

Milk Bar's Chicago location will carry the shop's full menu fan-favorite and "nostalgic" desserts and cookies -- including Birthday Cake to Cereal Milk Soft Serve ice cream, and the popular Compost Cookie. It will also carry a number of "windy city specials," like a "Hot Dog Bomb," and a soon-to-be-announced collaboration cookie with a Chicago institution, the release said.

Other highlights of the Chicago menu can be found below:

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

Confetti Cookie

Blueberry & Cream Cookie

Cake Truffles

Cakes and Pies - both whole and by the slice

Soft Serve Ice cream with flavors like Cereal Milk®, Chocolate Chip, Sprinkles,

Milkshakes and MilkQuakes

Milk Bar Breads

Cream-cheese filled bagel bombs

More details about the opening are expected to be announced soon, the release said.