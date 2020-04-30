Chicago Firefighter

Off-Duty Firefighter Shot on Chicago’s South Side

The shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Vale Avenue

An off-duty firefighter was shot Thursday in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., he was in an alley in the 9900 block of South Yale Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

He was struck in the lower body and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, Langford said.

The firefighter is assigned to a South Side firehouse, Langford said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details on the shooting.

