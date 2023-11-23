Oak Park family opens their home to migrants for Thanksgiving meal

A family in Oak Park opened their home to a family of migrants for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, helping to create a first memory of the holiday in the U.S.

Just a few weeks after Dayana Coroba, Edicxon Almario and Edicxon Junior arrived in Chicago from Venezuela, the three celebrated the American tradition for the first time on Thursday.

Elizabeth Ellis of Oak Park first met Dayana while helping translate at police stations as local officials grapple with possible solutions for the area's migrant crisis.

“We just sort of connected. She also connected with my sister. We invited them for dinner.”

The connection Elizabeth has made with them goes beyond the warmth of this holiday season.

“I translate for them, go to the immigration office with them…clothing, housing, I helped get their son registered for school,” Ellis said.

Elizabeth has also started an online fundraiser for the family, with some of the funds being used to help the couple’s 20-year-old son who is currently in Texas.

“They help me so much,” she said. “We are helping each other and it’s really wonderful.”