NW Indiana town one of America's ‘hottest ZIP codes,' ranking says

A Northwest Indiana community is one of the United States’ “hottest ZIP codes,” with prospective homebuyers searching for homes there in droves and snapping up available units from the market.

According to the data, released by Realtor.com, Highland, Indiana is one of the most in-demand ZIP codes in the United States so far this year, ranking at No. 6 on the list.

According to the site, the rankings take into account market demand, and the pace of the market, which is defined as the number of days a listing remains active on the site.

Fast-selling homes in highly-searched areas make up the “hottest ZIP codes” list.

Highland was noteworthy in the eyes of the ranking because more than 80% of the listing views for properties in the community came from within the Chicago metro area, which also includes Naperville and Elgin.

“The presence of these metros on this year’s list suggests that more buyers are looking specifically within their larger geographical area to find more bang for their buck,” officials said.

Gahanna, Ohio, part of the Columbus-metro area, is tops on the list, followed by Southington, Connecticut. Ridgewood, New Jersey, part of the New York City metro area, is No. 3, followed by Andover, Massachusetts (Boston), and Nazareth, Pennsylvania (Allentown).

Two other Midwestern cities cracked the top-10, with Trenton, Michigan checking in at No. 7 and Ballwin, Missouri finishing at No. 10.

The study was limited to one ZIP code per metropolitan area, and was based on data collected between January and June 2023, according to Realtor.com.