NW Indiana school bus driver accused of driving drunk with students onboard: Sheriff

A Northwest Indiana school bus driver was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with students on board, according to sheriff's officials.

Kayla Pier, 38, of Michigan City, was charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent - both Level 6 felonies - following a months-long investigation, according to a Facebook post from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Pier, who was previously employed as a bus driver for the LaPorte Community School Corporation, was allegedly drunk on Sept. 20 when she drove a school bus from LaPorte Middle School to Riley Elementary School with 32 students onboard, deputies stated.

During the drive, reports from students regarding Pier's behavior and mannerisms surfaced, according to law enforcement. As a result, the transportation director for the school corporation went to the elementary school and "intervened," police said. Pier resigned from her position later that same day.

On Oct. 21, the school district's superintendent contacted sheriff's officials to report that they had received a toxicology report from a test Pier submitted on Sept. 20. Following an investigation, probable cause for Pier's arrest was found on Dec. 20, and a warrant was issued.

Pier surrendered to law enforcement on Friday and was booked into the LaPorte County Jail. The former bus driver was later released from custody after bond was posted on her behalf, authorities said.