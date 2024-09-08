‘Numerous' people shot near Kentucky interstate, highway closed

A portion of a highway in southern Kentucky was shut down on Saturday night after "numerous" people were shot.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, in a Facebook post at 5:36 p.m., said the shooting occurred near Interstate 75. I-75 was closed at Exit 49 and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London. London is approximately 80 miles south of Lexington.
The sheriff's office later posted a photo of Joseph Couch, a person of interest, saying he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
At 6:04 p.m., Kentucky State Police spokesman on Facebook said people were advised to stay inside as the suspect hadn't been caught.
Gov. Andy Beshear posted about the situation on Facebook, writing: "Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.
Local
I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved."
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.