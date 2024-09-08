‘Numerous' people shot near Kentucky interstate, highway closed

A portion of a highway in southern Kentucky was shut down on Saturday night after "numerous" people were shot.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, in a Facebook post at 5:36 p.m., said the shooting occurred near Interstate 75. I-75 was closed at Exit 49 and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London. London is approximately 80 miles south of Lexington.

The sheriff's office later posted a photo of Joseph Couch, a person of interest, saying he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

At 6:04 p.m., Kentucky State Police spokesman on Facebook said people were advised to stay inside as the suspect hadn't been caught.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted about the situation on Facebook, writing: "Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.

I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved."