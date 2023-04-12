Northwestern Issues Shelter-in-Place Order After Fatal Shooting at Evanston Beach

A shooting at an Evanston beach claimed the life of a man and left two children injured on Wednesday night, prompting officials at Northwestern University to ask students and faculty to shelter in place amid a search for suspects.

According to Evanston police, the shooting took place at Clark Street Beach on Wednesday night.

At least three people were shot in the incident, including an adult male, who has since been pronounced dead.

One child remains in critical condition after the shooting, and another suffered a gunshot wound and is in unknown condition, police said.

None of the victims were Northwestern students.

The area around the beach has been secured, and police say it does not appear to be a random act.

While police say there is “no imminent danger” to the community, officials at Northwestern issued a shelter-in-place order after the suspects were seen fleeing the scene and driving north toward the school’s Evanston campus.

Those suspects remain at-large, and were last observed driving north on Sheridan Road in a sedan, according to school officials.

We will update this story with details as they become available.