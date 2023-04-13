Police Searching For Suspects After Fatal Shooting at Evanston Beach Near Northwestern University

Wednesday evening in Evanston turned frightening and chaotic for residents and students at Northwestern University after a fatal shooting at nearby Clark Street Beach led to an hour-long shelter-in-place on campus.

At least three people were shot in the incident, according to officials. One of the victims, a male, believed to be 18 or 19-years-old, was pronounced dead.

A second victim, 15, was taken to a nearby hospital critical condition. A third victim, also 15, suffered a minor gunshot wound, police say.

In an update Wednesday night, Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said officers around 8:30 p.m. responded a call of shots fired at Clark Street Beach, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Drive just south of Northwestern University’s campus.

"Upon arrival, we discovered what appeared to be three gunshot victims," Glew said.

According to Glew, an initial investigation suggests that shortly after the shooting, two suspects fled on foot and then into a car.

Just before 9 p.m., Northwestern University officials issued a shelter-in-place order, as the suspects were last seen driving north on Sheridan Road, towards the campus.

EMERGENCY: Continue to shelter in place on Evanston campus. Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. at Clark St. Beach, just south of campus. The suspects were last seen heading north on Sheridan Road in a sedan. We will continue to update. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) April 13, 2023

Approximately an hour later, the emergency order had been lifted.

The emergency near the Evanston Campus has been lifted and is all clear. There is no danger to life safety at this time and no longer a need to shelter in place. Police are confident the suspects are no longer in the area. We thank you again for your cooperation. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) April 13, 2023

"The area has been secured," Glew said Wednesday night. "And the initial investigation reveals or indicates it's not a random act. So although we always advise caution, and report anything suspicious, we don't have any information right now that leads us to believe that there still continues to be imminent danger in the community that there are perpetrators."

'I Thought It Was Fireworks"

Witnesses on the beach at the time of the shooting say the events took them by surprise, adding that a casual Wednesday evening quickly turned chaotic.

"We were we were just chilling on the beach," one witness said. "And we just heard gunshots go off. And screaming went down. And then we just ran to the other side. We heard a little noise there and then just screaming all over. It just became chaos."

"I thought it was fireworks," the witness continued. "It didn't sound like gunshots until people started running, screaming and then I was like, okay, yeah, it's gunshots. But yeah, we didn't really know what happened. We just chilled with a lot of students there."

Evanston Police Wednesday evening said the incident "does not appear to be a random act," and that the victims the are not affiliated with Northwestern University.

Overnight and early Thursday morning, police and investigators remained on the scene and were still working to collect evidence and shell casings, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports.

Officials have not released descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles. No one was in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.