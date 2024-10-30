Northwest Highway closed in both directions in Arlington Heights due to major crash

Northwest Highway is closed in both directions in Arlington Heights between Gregory Street and Evanston Avenue due to a major crash, according to police.

The crash occurred at an unknown time Tuesday evening near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Waterman Road.

Traffic on Waterman Road south of Gregory Street has been blocked off as well as authorities investigate the crash.

Officials did not state how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries and/or fatalities.

There was no further information available.