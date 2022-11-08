No One Won the Jackpot, But There Are Other Ways to Win in the Powerball. Here's How

While no one took home the massive $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after numbers were announced Tuesday morning, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of winners out there.

There are other ways to win money with the game, even if it's not in the billions.

More than 10 hours after Monday's Powerball drawing, which had a jackpot of $2.04 billion "after a widespread rush for tickets across the U.S.," was scheduled to occur, the winning numbers were finally revealed: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"In the end, nobody won the jackpot, although millions of other prizes were paid out," Powerball said Tuesday.

That means the pot for the next Powerball drawing has ballooned even larger: to a whopping $2.3 billion, the largest amount in U.S. history.

While the chances are slim of winning the jackpot, players have a much greater chance of winning a smaller prize - ranging from $4 all the way to $1 million.

Here are the eight other ways you can take home some money:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

In the previous drawing, which took place this past Saturday, eight Powerball tickets worth a total $700,000 were sold in Illinois. Three players won $150,000 each after matching for numbers and the Powerball, in addition to adding the "Power Play" feature, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Five other players matched four numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history. But all isn't lost for 8 lucky Illinois Powerball players. In fact, quite a bit was won. Sandra Torres has more.

And earlier this year, in July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, selected the cash prize.