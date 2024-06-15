Money

These $5 bills worth thousands could be hiding in your wallet. Here's what to look for

If you find a note that has these rare characteristics, it is recommended to have it professionally appraised at your local coin shop

By Gerardo Pons

$5 dollar bill.
Getty Images

If you've got $5 bills in your wallet or purse, you'll want to take a second look at them before spending them.

Despite there being over 826 million $5 bill notes in circulation today, some examples could be worth hundreds, if not thousands to currency collectors. It all has to do with their unique serial numbers.

According to GOBankingRates, $5 bills with serials such as "G88888888A” or "B55555555C" could be worth thousands due to them carrying a "solid" serial number — meaning all digits in the serial are identical.

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, 6.4 million $1 dollar bills were printed with a mistake that make them worth $150,000 by collectors.

Only about one in 11 million $5 notes have a solid serial numbers, according to The Penny Hoarder. Which is why some sell for over $2,000.

Similarly to the $5 bills, there are other denominations that could be worth a lot to currency collectors.

