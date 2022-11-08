Editor's Note: Powerball on Tuesday morning released a statement saying no one won Monday's jackpot, which had grown overnight from $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion. The new jackpot now rises to $2.3 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for later this week. Our original story continues below.

Check your tickets: more than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers have been revealed.

"It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here," a statement from Powerball read around 8 a.m. CST Tuesday.

According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

And a long wait it's been indeed.

At 10:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers of the historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing were scheduled to be revealed, lottery officials made an announcement.

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," The California Lottery tweeted. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the statement went on to say. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was tweeted.

"UPDATE: The #Powerball draw is still delayed," the California Lottery said. "There is an issue in another state. It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing."

Overnight, lottery officials at Powerball confirmed that there was a delay.

As of 6:25 a.m. CST, Tuesday, the numbers still hadn't been drawn. "If you're just waking up and expected to see the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7," Powerball's statement said," you are going to have to wait a little longer."

However, at 8:09 a.m. CST, approximately 10 hours after the Powerball drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers were drawn, according to an update from Powerball.

So, did you win? If you did, one more thing -- the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, "after a widespread rush for tickets across the U.S."

Here's what we know about why the drawing was delayed.

One of the 48 Lotteries "Needs Extra Time to Complete its Security Protocols"

According to lottery officials, one of the states that participates in the Powerball game has "failed to meet its security protocols in time."

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” said a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.

In other words: One state was not ready on time.

$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery.

According to officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state has caused the delay.

“It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay," the association said early Tuesday.

The Illinois Lottery has commented on the delay.

No Timeframe Was Been Given for When Numbers Will Be Released

Early Tuesday, officials said "It is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning."

However, according to a statement from Powerball, as of 4:30 a.m. CST, there is no estimated time for the delayed draw.

"Still no estimated time for the delayed draw, but make sure you keep hold of your tickets for when you need them," Powerball's statement said.

However, around 8 a.m. CST, the winning numbers were drawn.

It's Possible That the Jackpot Could Become Even Larger

After no winner was drawn in Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing, the jackpot ballooned to $1.9 billion -- the highest number in U.S. history.

However, according to Powerball's statement on the delay, "It could end up being even higher if there’s been more tickets sold than anticipated."

And according lottery officials, that's exactly what happened. Powerball in a Tuesday press release said that "the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, "after a widespread rush for tickets across the U.S."

It Took "Extra Time" to Process Sales

Powerball officials in their statement about the delay say that "It has taken extra time to process sales because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record."

Powerball later clarified that only one participating state has required extra time to process its ticket sales.

The Cash Value of the Current Pot is Nearly $930 Million

Most people who win a jackpot take the cash option, which for a $1.9 billion jackpot comes to $929.1 million. But it's not the only choice.

Under the annuity option, the winner would receive an immediate payment and then 29 following annual payments, with the amount raising by 5% each year.

You Don't Need to Match All Six Numbers to Win a Payout

But you do need to match all six numbers in order to win the jackpot.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When Do Powerball Drawings Take Place?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.