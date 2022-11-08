Powerball Jackpot Rises to $2.3B After No One Hits Jackpot Following Hours-Long Delay

It's been quite a morning. But it all started just after 10 p.m. Monday.

First, at 10:07 p.m. CST Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers of the historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing were scheduled to be revealed, lottery officials made an announcement.

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," The California Lottery Tweeted. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the statement went on to say. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience"

Hours later, the drawing still hadn't taken place.

"If you're just waking up and expected to see the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7," Powerball posted at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, "you are going to have to wait a little longer."

But at 8:09 a.m., that all changed.

"It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here," a statement from Powerball read.

More than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot -- which had since grown to $2.04 billion, "after a widespread rush for tickets across the U.S.," lottery officials say -- was scheduled to occur, the winning numbers were finally revealed: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

But the story doesn't end there.

"In the end, nobody won the jackpot, although millions of other prizes were paid out," Powerball said Tuesday.

That means the pot for the next Powerball drawing has ballooned even larger: to a whopping $2.3 billion, the largest amount in U.S. history.

"The jackpot is now more than $700 million larger than the biggest prize to have ever been paid out – the $1.58 billion that was divided between three winning tickets in January 2016," Powerball says.

The $2.3 billion has smashed all previous records, lottery officials say. And that amount could even rise again before the next drawing. That's because, according to Powerball, "there's no limit to how high the jackpot could go."

The $2.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing is scheduled for later this week.

So what exactly happened Monday, and why was the most recent drawing delayed? Here's what we know.

One of the 48 Lotteries Needed More Time to "Complete its Security Protocols"

According to lottery officials, one of the states that participates in the Powerball game had "failed to meet its security protocols in time."

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” said a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read late Monday.

A Tuesday statement from Powerball put it this way: "It was the high demand for tickets that led to one lottery failing to process its sales and player data in time, forcing the delay."

$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery.

According to officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state has caused the delay.

“It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay," the association said early Tuesday.

Last Minute Ticket Sales Pushed the $1.9 Billion Jackpot Over $2 Billion

After no winner was drawn in Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing, the jackpot ballooned to $1.9 billion -- the highest number in U.S. history.

However, according to Powerball's statement on the delay, "It could end up being even higher if there’s been more tickets sold than anticipated."

And according lottery officials, that's exactly what happened. Powerball in a Tuesday press release said that "the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, "after a widespread rush for tickets across the U.S."

It Took "Extra Time" to Process Sales

Powerball officials in their statement about the delay say that "It has taken extra time to process sales because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record."

Powerball later clarified that only one participating state has required extra time to process its ticket sales.

You Don't Need to Match All Six Numbers to Win a Payout

But you do need to match all six numbers in order to win the jackpot.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When Do Powerball Drawings Take Place?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

The $2.3 billion jackpot is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m.