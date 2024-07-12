An NFL star with ties to the Chicago area hopes to inspire some of the youngest football players on the city’s South Side.

A cornerback for the Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome returned to his family’s neighborhood to host a free youth football camp at Kenwood Academy High School.

Around 100 kids got a chance to hone their skills and took advantage of the opportunity to learn from the pros about football and what it takes to make it to the league including grit, determination, and drive.

“We’re learning some of the stuff that NFL players would do in their combine, like 40 yard dash or the vertical jump,” said Cameron Goffer, who is a fifth grader.

Goffer and his friends love football with a passion.

“I feel like I was meant to play this sport,” said Byron McGhee, a sixth grader. “I was born ready for this sport.”

“I want to go number one in my draft class as a wide receiver and I want to go to the University of Texas,” said Avery Survillion, also a sixth-grade student.

The youth football camp was organized by Newsome. Originally from Chicago's South Side, the cornerback for the Cleveland Browns is doing all he can to give back to his hometown.

“I love everything that comes with being in the NFL, but this is probably by far the biggest thing being able to impact kids lives in a multitude of ways,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Newsome, who was a first-round draft pick, said he’s also trying to teach them life lessons off the field.

“I got a very small tight circle. That’s why I tell these guys be around like-minded individuals that are going to try to push you to the next level,” he said.

The head football coach at Kenwood Academy said free programs, like this one, are so crucial for the neighborhood given the recent headlines.

“Keeping the kids busy doing things like these,” said Chris Goffer. “They need representation. It’s huge for the kids to be able to see Greg Newsome is reachable and they can have a conversation with him. Some of his teammates, like Cam Mitchell, also came.”

Cameron Mitchell is from suburban Bolingbrook and made an appearance to support his friend.

“It’s great because at one point me and Greg were these kids out here going to camps like this,” said Mitchell. “It’s a great experience we never forgot those camps when we were their age."

These young players are on a mission to make it to the NFL but know there’s so much more to the sport.

“School comes first,” said Survillion. “You can’t get good grades you can’t do nothing.”

Newsome hopes the football camp served its purpose, inspiring and motivating the young players to never give up.

“My goal is to just try to change one kids mind set and help them reach goals that they want to reach,” said Newsome.