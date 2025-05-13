‘Major delays' on CTA Blue Line due to death investigation in Loop

CTA Blue Line riders may face "major delays" Tuesday morning, following a service suspension between Grand and UIC-Halstead due to a death investigation in the Loop at the Clark and Lake station.

The service disruption began around 2 a.m., according to an alert from the CTA, when a medical emergency on the tracks was reported.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call for service in the 100 block of West Lake Street after an unidentified man fell onto the CTA tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

As of 6 a.m., service remained suspended, with shuttle buses providing service from Grand to UIC-Halstead in both directions, CTA said.

By 6:20 a.m., service was restored, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said.