New Year's Eve 2021: Chicago-Area Events Happening This Weekend

As the year comes to a close, events in Chicago and surrounding suburbs are ringing in 2022 with New Year's Eve celebrations across the area.

After mainly reimagined events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and just the start of vaccinations, more gatherings this year are set to be held in person on Friday.

Here's a list of some celebrations in the area:

A Midnight Soiree

Hilton Chicago

Ticket cost: $125

Thousands are expected to attend the party in Hilton's seven party areas with 12 party acts. The event is all-inclusive, providing cocktails, a buffet, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, gambling and DJs, among other features.

Ballroom Blitz NYE 2022

Swisshotel Chicago Hotel

Ticket cost: $109

Multiple hotel ballrooms will be filled with entertainment, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a pasta bar, champagne, raffles, DJs and a live band, among other items. Hotel rooms are discounted at $175 per night.

The Skylar Bros Comedy Show

The Comedy Shrine Theater in Aurora

Ticket cost: $40 GA/$50 Golden Circle

Randy and Jason Skyler, comedians who have been featured in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," will host a comedy show at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday to ring in the new year.

Chicago New Year's Eve Ball

Congress Plaza Hotel

Ticket cost: $89 GA/$109 VIP

Within the hotel ballrooms, party-goers will experience all-inclusive drinks, DJs, cover bands and a buffet. Hotel rooms are discounted at $149 per night.

Chicago New Year's Eve Soiree

JW Marriot

Ticket cost: $119

The New Year's Eve soiree will feature a buffet, cocktails and DJs within the Marriot's several ballrooms. A drink package will also be available.

Chicago W NYE New Year's Eve Gala

Chicago W Hotel

Ticket cost: $125 GA/$145 VIP

Hopping from room to room within the W's party areas, people can enjoy all-inclusive drinks, a buffet, champagne, party favors and midnight celebrations. Hotel rooms are discounted at $169 per night.

Eddie V's New Year's Eve Celebration

Eddie V's restaurant

Guests will receive complimentary champagne and party favors within a night of live music, as well as signature cocktails and dishes. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

Three Brother's Theatre New Year's Eve Party

Three Brother's Theatre Stage 221 in Waukegan

Ticket cost: $35

The Chicago-area theater will host a New Year's Eve celebration, including live music, raffles, a silent auction and wine pull from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday into Saturday.

Yard House New Year's Eve Celebration

Yard House restaurant

Fit for beer-lovers, Yard House's New Year's Eve celebration will feature a complimentary flute of the newest house brew, Give ‘Em Helles—a traditional German pale lager. Other beer and food options will also be available.

Gatsby's Roaring 20s Near Year's Eve Party 2022

Morgan Manufacturing

Ticket cost: $89 GA/$109 VIP

The two-floor venue will host an end-of-the-year party with party-goers set in the theme of the "Roaring 20s."

Bubble Bash

DuPage Children's Museum

Ticket cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members

Families can ring in 2022 with DIY confetti poppers, sensory rubes, resolution rings, music and bubbles. As of Wednesday, the hands-on event was sold out, but tickets will be found here if more become available.