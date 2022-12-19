New Illinois Laws in 2023 That Focus on the Health, Wellness of State Residents

As the new year approaches, there are dozens of new laws that will enter the books, and many of those are focused on the health and wellbeing of Illinois residents.

Several laws concerning the prescription, and control of, opioids will take effect in the new year, as will requirements for insurance companies to require a wide range of services and procedures.

Enhanced focus on preventative health and care for men, as well as programs to help make healthy food more accessible for Illinoisans, will also be added to state law.

Here is a list of new statutes that will go into effect on Jan. 1. More information on each of the bills can be found on the Illinois General Assembly's website, with summaries available on the Senate Democrats' website.

HB 00209: Bans latex gloves for the handling and preparing of food, as well as bans use of latex gloves by medical personnel.

HB 0347: Requires the DPH to establish a timeframe within which hospitals must submit plans to provide services to sexual assault survivors like medical forensic services. Hospitals can be fined for not complying.

HB 0836: Requires the Department of Insurance to conduct an analysis of healthcare plans on the Illinois marketplace to determine whether premiums are aligned with requirements spelled out in the Affordable Care Act.

HB 01745: Requires health insurance carriers that cover prescription drugs to implement a flat dollar copayment structure to the entire drug benefits of individual and group plans on a phased-in basis.

HB 02382: Expands access to healthy foods by providing assistance to grocery stores, corner stores, farmers markets and small food retailers in eligible communities.

HB 03118: Prohibits commercial companies from applying mosquito repellant between Oct. 16 and April 14, unless public health departments or the Department of Agriculture authorizes it.

HB 03596: Creates an electronic record for opioid prescriptions to help track doctors that overprescribe medications.

HB 04271: Requires medically-necessary breast reduction surgery to be covered by state-regulated private insurance.

HB 04369: Requires that IDPH follow up on lead mitigation notices to ensure completion of work.

HB 04408: Prohibits insurers and Medicaid from imposing a copayment for naloxone hydrochloride, an opioid suppressant.

HB 04430: Allows pharmacists to dispense and administer HIV prophylactics.

HB 04501: Allows dental assistants to perform coronal scaling for patients eligible for Medicaid, who are uninsured, and whose household income is not greater than 300% of the federal poverty level.

HB 04589: Creates the Division of Men’s Health to raise awareness for issues pertaining to men’s health, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, smoking cessation and more.

HB 04941: Requires health insurers to provide at least 60 days of advance notice to healthcare professionals and providers for non-routine changes to the fee schedules of insurers.

HB 05014: Establishes a partnership between IDPH and Governor State University to develop a public awareness campaign for stroke symptoms and prevention strategies.

HB 05047: Agents may present electronic copies of documents that delegate power of attorney to an agent in a health care setting, and that a health care provider must accept the digital document.

HB 05254: Requires health insurance plans to cover medically-necessary hormone therapy treatments for women who have induced menopause by undergoing a hysterectomy.

HB 05318: Requires health insurance to cover annual prostate cancer screenings upon the recommendation of a doctor.

HB 05334: Requires health insurance plans to cover costs for genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes to detect risks for breast and ovarian cancer if recommended by a physician.

SB 00145: Expands authority and removes practice barriers for physicians assistants.

SB 00645: Permits airline employees to use already-earned sick time to care for sick family members.

SB 00692: Creates the Coal Tar Sealant Act.

SB 01633: Gives nursing home residents the right to be treated with respect and maintain their human and civil rights.

SB 02535: Requires that when pharmacists dispense opioids, they are required to inform patients that opioids are addictive, and offer to dispense an opioid antagonist.

SB 03120: Allows women that have miscarriages, other diagnoses or events that impact pregnancy or fertility, or the death of a family member, to take 10 days of unpaid leave.

SB 03127: Formally recognizes emergency medical dispatchers as first responders.

SB 03498: Allows a medical certification to be completed and signed by a physician assistant in the absence of a certifying health care professional.

SB 03682: Requires written reports to be provided to patients after cervical cancer screenings.

SB 03819: "Requires private insurers to cover pediatric palliative care and permit children and families to continue pursuing curative treatment while receiving pediatric palliative care," according to Senate Democrats.

SB 03838: Allows local health departments to use permits to regulate the sale of certain potentially hazardous foods at farmers' markets.