sunnyside dispensary

New Cannabis Dispensary Opens Feet Away From Wrigley Field

The Wrigleyville dispensary was previously located two blocks north at 3812 N. Clark St.

A new cannabis dispensary has opened just steps away from Wrigley Field.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs on Monday celebrated the opening of its new Sunnyside Wrigleyville location, a 10,000-square-foot facility at 3524 N. Clark St., the site of the former John Barleycorn bar.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The dispensary, the company's new flagship location, has 21 points of sale, the most out of all of Sunnyside's Illinois stores, and provides a "bright, open and welcoming retail space," according to a news release from the company.

Located approximately 400 feet away from Wrigley Field, the dispensary is the closest to a national sports stadium in the U.S., Cresco Labs stated.

Local

John Catanzara 19 mins ago

Police Union Leader John Catanzara to Retire From CPD, Run For Mayor of Chicago

NBC 5 Missing Persons 51 mins ago

Teen Girl Reported Missing Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances' in Oswego: Police

Sunnyside hopes to cater to the thousands of people who visit the area on high-traffic days for baseball games, concerts and other large-scale events at Wrigley Field.

The Wrigleyville dispensary was previously located two blocks north at 3812 N. Clark St.

The store initially opened as a medical dispensary and has been operating as a dual-purpose dispensary since Illinois legalized recreational cannabis sales in January 2020.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Chicago area. Sign up for our Newsletter Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

sunnyside dispensarysunnysidewrigleyville dispensary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us