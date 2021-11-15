New Cannabis Dispensary Opens Feet Away From Wrigley Field

A new cannabis dispensary has opened just steps away from Wrigley Field.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs on Monday celebrated the opening of its new Sunnyside Wrigleyville location, a 10,000-square-foot facility at 3524 N. Clark St., the site of the former John Barleycorn bar.

The dispensary, the company's new flagship location, has 21 points of sale, the most out of all of Sunnyside's Illinois stores, and provides a "bright, open and welcoming retail space," according to a news release from the company.

Located approximately 400 feet away from Wrigley Field, the dispensary is the closest to a national sports stadium in the U.S., Cresco Labs stated.

Sunnyside hopes to cater to the thousands of people who visit the area on high-traffic days for baseball games, concerts and other large-scale events at Wrigley Field.

The Wrigleyville dispensary was previously located two blocks north at 3812 N. Clark St.

The store initially opened as a medical dispensary and has been operating as a dual-purpose dispensary since Illinois legalized recreational cannabis sales in January 2020.