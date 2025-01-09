New building offers accommodating homes for visually impaired residents

An affordable housing complex in Chicago designed to accommodate visually impaired residents have quickly made a significant difference in the lives of residents.

The Foglia Residences, a nine-story building located at 1134 South Wood Street, offer residents homes that accommodate their differing needs.

The Foglia Residences offers 76 studio, one-and two-bedroom housing units to individuals both with and without disabilities, including several units that are part of the Chicago Housing Authority’s Project Based Voucher program. The building also has a fitness center, a community room and residential parking.

“When I moved in here, I started cooking again,” Juliana, a legally blind resident said. “I cook for myself. I clean. I have home health. I have been looking for a building like this for a very long time.”

Accessibility features include color contrasts on light switches and walls along with varying floor patterns throughout.

The floors are also grooved, giving residents a different sensory tool to improve their living experience. Special railings, lighting and braille labeling outside each room are also part of the residences.

Another resident, Jacob, who is also legally blind, is happy to be independent thanks to the Foglia Residences.

“I like my independence,” he said. “ I like watching TV at night and watching the trains go by.”

The new Foglia Residences at the Chicago Lighthouse still has units available.