NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to present landmark documentary on migrant families and their journeys

The migrant “crisis,” as it has been frequently referenced, has become one of Chicago’s most publicly polarizing scenarios over the past two years, which has often been cited by intense pushback by neighborhood residents and accompanying racial tension. But there is another side to this story.

What would it be like to flee your homeland amid turmoil, cross some of the most dangerous terrain in the world and arrive in a new city without a permanent residence or way to work? NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will take viewers inside the lives of migrant families and experience a new world and life from their perspective in a landmark documentary entitled Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago, a new NBCUniversal Local Chicago Original streaming nightly at 8:00 PM CT beginning Sunday, June 9 through Sunday, June 16 on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel. (NOTE: The NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel can also be viewed on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.)

In this special, one-hour, bilingual documentary, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago reporters Sandra Torres and Ivon Espitia, along with Senior Digital Producer DS Shin, explored the human side of this crisis by following the lives of two migrant families and several individuals for over six months, enabling viewers to experience the tumultuous journey of two families and several individuals’ incredible trek to the United States, and eventually to Chicago, firsthand.

Featuring interviews with former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Urban Historian Shermann Dilla Thomas, Desde Cero also focuses on the controversies associated with the migrant entry into the City of Chicago, including its impact on longtime neighborhood residents from both a financial and safety standpoint.

"The migrant crisis has been in headlines for months, but not from the perspective of the people who live it,” said Lisa Balde, Vice President of Digital Media, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “I’m proud of the months-long commitment from Sandra, Ivon and DS to humanize this topic and show its impact on so many lives."

“DESDE CERO” OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago’ Official Trailer – NBC Chicago

NOTE : Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago is also available for viewing via NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com and their associated apps. Air dates on NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ-TV) and Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) will be announced soon.