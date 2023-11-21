NBC 5 Chicago to present Global Climate, Local Impact series on Friday

NBC 5 Chicago will be airing a new, half-hour special presentation entitled Global Climate, Local Impact, spotlighting four critical topics that are affecting the well-being and livelihood of Illinois residents and businesses.

Premiering Friday, Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 Chicago, Global Climate, Local Impact will be hosted by NBC 5 News anchor/reporter Kate Chappell who will take a deep dive into the growing concerns surrounding climate change on a local level and how data-driven evidence details how Illinois has become one of the country’s most symptomatic states affected by climate change over the past several years.

“From our health, to our safety, to our local business community’s livelihood, we are seeing and feeling the impact of climate change in all aspects of our daily life,” said Sally Ramirez, senior vice president of news for NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Our upcoming Global Climate, Local Impact special will help Chicago and Illinois residents understand how climate change is affecting their lives, along with providing solutions on how to navigate this growing global concern.”

Featuring interviews with doctors, business owners, meteorologists, city officials, farmers and state policy makers among others, the impact of climate change in Illinois will be explored in these four segments:

SEGMENT I: Allergies – With a warming climate, allergy seasons are being extended longer than in years past. In particular, ragweed pollen loads are continuing to increase and becoming more potent due to rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and rising temperatures. Chappell speaks with allergy sufferers, along with Loyola Medicine’s Dr. Rachna Shah, Allergy & Immunology specialist to discuss this growing health trend.

SEGMENT II: Warming Winter – Winter recreation is a billion-dollar business in the U.S. With declining rates of consistent snowfall, Illinois recreational businesses are also feeling the impact. Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports recreation manager Mike Toohey, along with Illinois climatologist Trent Ford, provide insight on the negative impacts of this climate trend on individual health and regional business economies.

SEGMENT III: More Intense Storms – In most years, Texas and Oklahoma would traditionally lead the country in the number of reported tornadoes. This year, that distinction goes to Illinois. Chappell speaks with NIU assoc. professor of meteorology, Victor Gensini, along with Plainfield, Ill. mayor John Argoudelis and former Plainfield police chief John Konopek, to discuss the vast increase in tornado sightings throughout the state and the possibility of one hitting the City of Chicago in the near future.

SEGMENT IV: Agriculture – Illinois farmers are the backbone of the nation’s food production output. Unfortunately, the shifts in climate change have adversely affected normal productivity, leaving farmers to make significant workflow adjustments. Illinois farmer Chris Gould and Lauren Lurkins, Illinois Farm Bureau director of environmental policy, address the current challenges facing regional farmers, along with the need for federal funding to help aid in this unpredictable and threatening weather era.

In addition to Chappell’s self-produced segment reports, Global Climate, Local Impact was photographed/edited by NBC 5 Chicago’s Michael McGovern.

NOTE: NBC 5 Chicago will air an upcoming Part II edition of Global Climate, Local Impact with a focus on how individual Illinois communities are addressing and combatting climate change issues in their respective areas. Part II premiere date/time details will be announced soon.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS: In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view Global Climate, Local Impact on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch this special on the NBC Chicago app.