Navy Pier Aims to Fully Reopen By Memorial Day Weekend

Navy Pier on Tuesday announced the next phase of its plan to welcome back guests, culminating in the iconic Chicago attraction's full reopening by Memorial Day weekend.

The second phase begins May 20 and will restore public access to more indoor spaces and some businesses, including all rides and attractions at Pier Park. In celebration of its full, holiday weekend reopening, the pier will launch a schedule of free summer arts and cultural programs.

“As our community continues to make progress in recovery from the pandemic, we are thrilled to continue welcoming guests back to the lakefront safely,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “As tourism also begins to resume, we encourage local and regional travelers to consider a visit and overnight stay to take advantage of our vast open spaces, dining, retail, attractions, arts and culture and new hotel.”

Starting Friday, May 28, Navy Pier will extend its hours all summer through Labor Day: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Navy Pier leaders emphasized the reopening and all summer programming will be hosts with public health and safety measures in mind.

The following restaurants and attractions are already open as part of the pier's initial reopening phase, according to Navy Pier: Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano’s, Harry Caray’s Tavern, Margaritaville, Odyssey, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, Shoreline Sightseeing, Seadog, Sable at Navy Pier, Sable's restaurant Lirica, the Centennial Wheel, Pepsi Wave Swinger and Carousel.

Navy Pier guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times and encouraged to keep a six-foot distance between others not in the same party.